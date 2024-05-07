Angelina Mango represents Italy at Eurovision 2024

Mango won Sanremo with her song La noia.

Italian pop singer Angelina Mango will represent Italy in this year's Eurovision Song Contest which takes place in the Swedish city of Malmö from 7-11 May.

Mango, 23, goes into the 68th edition Eurovision after winning the Sanremo Music Festival, Italy's biggest song contest, earlier this year with her song La noia.

The popstar's triumph at the 74th Sanremo saw her come ahead of Geolier, Annalisa, Ghali and Irama to clinch the coveted title.

Among the 37 songs competing for the Eurovision this week, La noia is the one most listened to on Spotify, with more than 56 million streams.

Daughter of singer-songwriter Giuseppe Mango, known simply as Mango, and Laura Valente, former singer of pop group Matia Bazar, Angelina grew up in Lagonegro in Italy's southern Basilicata region.

Italy, Sanremo and the Eurovision

Held every year since 1951, Sanremo is the world's longest-running annual televised music competition at a national level and was the inspiration for the Eurovision.

For Italians, Sanremo has always overshadowed Eurovision, which Italy has only won three times in the competition's 68-year history, and which saw the country withdraw from the contest from 1997 to 2011.

However there is renewed interest in the Eurovision among Italians since Måneskin won the event in 2021 with their song Zitti e buoni.

The Rome rockers claimed Italy's first Eurovision victory in 31 years, following wins by Gigliola Cinquetti in 1964 and Toto Cutugno in 1990.

Last year Italy was represented at the Eurovision by Sanremo winner Marco Mengoni.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will start on Tuesday 7 May with the first semi-final followed by the second semi-final on Thursday 9 May and the grand finale on Saturday 11 May.

Photo credit: GIO_LE / Shutterstock.com.