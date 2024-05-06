Casteldaccia: Five workers in Sicily die from inhaling toxic fumes

Spate of workplace accidents continues in Italy.

Five workers died while carrying out sewage works near Palermo on the Italian island of Sicily on Monday, with a sixth transported to hospital in critical condition.

The workers were conducting maintenance work in a wastewater purification tank in the town of Casteldaccia when they apparently became trapped inside and inhaled toxic fumes, leaving five of them dead.

Firefighters said a sixth worker was extracted alive but unconscious and was taken by helicopter to hospital in Palermo. A seventh worker was uninjured.

#Palermo, intervento #vigilidelfuoco dalle 14 a Casteldaccia per un incidente in un impianto di depurazione delle acque reflue: soccorso 1 operaio in stato di incoscienza e affidato ai sanitari, 1 rimasto illeso. Recuperati i corpi privi di vita di altri 5 [#6maggio 16:00] pic.twitter.com/Pq6M27pOsj— Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) May 6, 2024

The workers were reportedly employed by a private firm which had been sub-contracted by Amap, the public-owned Italian company that manages water and sewage disposal.

The president of the Sicily region Renato Schifani expressed his condolences to the families of the victims "for the terrible and unexpected tragedy".

The incident is the latest in a spate of workplace accidents in Italy, including the seven workers killed last month at a hydro power plant near Bologna and the five construction workers killed in Florence in February.

Photo Vigili del Fuoco