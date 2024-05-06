21.1 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 06 May 2024
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Casteldaccia: Five workers in Sicily die from inhaling toxic fumes
News

Casteldaccia: Five workers in Sicily die from inhaling toxic fumes

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Spate of workplace accidents continues in Italy.

Five workers died while carrying out sewage works near Palermo on the Italian island of Sicily on Monday, with a sixth transported to hospital in critical condition.

The workers were conducting maintenance work in a wastewater purification tank in the town of Casteldaccia when they apparently became trapped inside and inhaled toxic fumes, leaving five of them dead.

Firefighters said a sixth worker was extracted alive but unconscious and was taken by helicopter to hospital in Palermo. A seventh worker was uninjured.

The workers were reportedly employed by a private firm which had been sub-contracted by Amap, the public-owned Italian company that manages water and sewage disposal.

The president of the Sicily region Renato Schifani expressed his condolences to the families of the victims "for the terrible and unexpected tragedy".

The incident is the latest in a spate of workplace accidents in Italy, including the seven workers killed last month at a hydro power plant near Bologna and the five construction workers killed in Florence in February.

Photo Vigili del Fuoco

General Info

Address 90014 Casteldaccia, PA, Italy

View on Map

Casteldaccia: Five workers in Sicily die from inhaling toxic fumes

90014 Casteldaccia, PA, Italy

Castelli H2 - 724 x 450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
RIS H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Bomba Day: Unexploded WW2 bomb sparks major evacuation in Italian town

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Swiss Guards: A brief history of the pope's army

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy's state broadcaster journalists strike amid media censorship row

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health

Komen Italia celebrates 25 years with Race for the Cure in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy bus and metro strike on Monday 6 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Vatican to swear in new Swiss Guards on 6 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Naples local English news

Blood of Naples saint Gennaro liquefies in recurring 'miracle'

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italian Open: Sinner withdraws from Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -