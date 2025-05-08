White smoke heralds election of new pope

White smoke signals election of new pope as conclave comes to an end.

Crowds in St Peter's Square cheered as plumes of white smoke billowed out of the chimney over the Sistine Chapel, signifying the election of a new pope, on Thursday afternoon.

The ancient custom also signified the end of the papal conclave and the imminent appearance of the new pope on the balcony over St Peter's where his identity will be revealed.

The new leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics will be introduced by the Cardinal Proto-Deacon Dominique Mamberti who will say the words "Habemus papam" (Latin for "We have a pope").

The election of the new pontiff comes on the second day of the conclave, the secret ballot to elect a successor to Pope Francis, who died last month aged 88.

The solemn and secretive process got underway on Wednesday afternoon when the 133 cardinal-electors convened in the Sistine Chapel behind locked doors.

The new pope was elected on the fourth/fifth ballot, with the earlier inconclusive votes communicated to the world by black smoke from the chimney.

This is a developing story...

Photo Shutterstock.com