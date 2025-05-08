20.4 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 08 May 2025
Italy's news in English
Classifieds Holiday Accommodation

Villa near Anzio

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Detached beachfront villa near anzio, just 50km from rome.
Features a perimeter garden with parking, direct beach access, equipped solarium, bbq area, and welcome pets.
Rentals for 7 nights or more. no agencies
e mail: thecentre.rome.holiday@gmail.com

Image Gallery
1 of 2
Villa near Anzio - image 1
Villa near Anzio - image 1
Villa near Anzio - image 2
Villa near Anzio - image 2
Villa near Anzio - image 1
Villa near Anzio - image 2
