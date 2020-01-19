La casa di nonna papera al Vaticano www.lacasadinonnapapera.com

Beautiful home finely furnished, with fabric on the walls and boiserie. A large living room with balcony, veranda furnished like a winter garden. The green double bedroom with a library full of books. The beige master bedroom with a huge bed, a sofa, rich curtains leading to the furnished balcony and a splendid en suite bathroom with refined ceramics, bathtub and brass taps. The pink bedroom with single bed and en suite bathroom. A third bathroom on the theme of yellow complete with bathtub and shower. in the lounge there is a comfortable double sofa bed. Large kitchen equipped for breakfast. Possibility of a chef at home The apartment is on the first floor of a beautiful building with a doorman. It allows a family or large group to stay together in an elegant and welcoming home, where you can feel at home. Quiet area with services and shops, supermarkets and restaurants. In the immediate vicinity of the Vatican and the seventeenth-century villa carpegna and the immense Villa pamphili where you can walk. The Baldo degli Ubaldi metro is a 5-minute walk away. Lots of bus lines are nearby Unique identification code - municipality of Rome: ATR-001305-6