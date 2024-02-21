17.4 C
Florence construction site death toll rises to five

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rescuers find body of last missing person.

The final death toll from last Friday's collapse of a supermarket building site in Florence rose to five after rescuers located the body of the last missing construction worker on Tuesday night.

Florence mayor Dario Nardella confirmed the news on X, writing: "An indescribable pain. A huge tragedy. Thanks to the firefighters who worked tirelessly for days in difficult recovery operations."

The accident occurred while workers were assembling prefabricated concrete structures when a reinforced concrete beam fell onto a layer of slabs, which then collapsed, trapping eight men.

Three workers were pulled from the rubble alive and taken to hospitals in Florence where they are being treated for injuries reported to be serious but not life-threatening.

Florence held a day of mourning on Saturday in memory of the victims of the building site disaster who were reportedly an Italian, a Tunisian and three Moroccans.

The accident has prompted the government to draw up plans for stricter safety regulations and tighter controls in relation to contracts and sub-contracts in the construction sector.

Photo Vigili del Fuoco
