Tennis star Nadal to train for Italian Open in Rome piazza

Public can watch the Spanish champion for free.

Spanish tennis champion Rafael Nadal will train on the red clay court set up in Rome's central Piazza del Popolo on Wednesday 8 May as part of the city's celebrations for the Italian Open.

The event, scheduled for 17.30, will be open to the public free of charge in what is described by the city as "a unique opportunity to see Nadal train live for free".

Nadal, who is set to compete at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia or Italian Open tournament for the last time, has won the prestigious Rome title a record 10 times.

Rome's tourism and sport councilor Alessandro Onorato said that Wednesday's event would bring the sport closer to the city's residents and tourists, adding that images of the free tennis display will promote the city around the world.

Last week the city hinted that World Number 2 Jannik Sinner might make an appearance on the court in Piazza del Popolo however the Italian champion subsequently withdrew from the Italian Open due to a hip injury.

In recent days the temporary tennis court in the centre of Rome has hosted men's and women's pre-qualification matches ahead of the 81st edition of the annual tennis event based at the Foro Italico.

Rome’s Trevi Fountain lights up tonight for the Italian Open pic.twitter.com/wcxPG9pSpd — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) May 6, 2024

The red clay court, set up in collaboration between the city and Federtennis, will remain in place until 19 May for use by young players from local tennis clubs.

Organisers of the Italian Open, also known as the Rome Masters, are expecting a record 350,000 tennis fans to attend the tournament whose more than 300 matches are played on a red clay surface across 14 courts.

Photo credit: Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com.