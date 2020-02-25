Train Station Encounter

I met a beautiful, fascinating woman on my last day in Rome. I should've stayed. She took time out of her way to help me find my way at the train station. I thought there was more, but failed to get contact information. On the off chance that she was looking for something more as well and would happen across this ad. I would be grateful beyond measure :) My last day in Rome was February 11th.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69568
Previous article Junior Business Developer – deutschsprachiger Markt
Next article TopBike Rental & Tours

RELATED ARTICLES

Looking for a girl in Rome
Personal

Looking for a girl in Rome

Looking to meet...
Personal

Looking to meet...

Looking for Vintage Clothing!
Personal

Looking for Vintage Clothing!

Private English Lessons with Mothertongue English Speaker
Personal

Private English Lessons with Mothertongue English Speaker

Motorbike for sale
Personal

Motorbike for sale

Guitar
Personal

Guitar

Looking for companion and helper to set up Digital Marketing Business
Personal

Looking for companion and helper to set up Digital Marketing Business

Transformational Personal Coaching
Personal

Transformational Personal Coaching

Canadian moving to Rome
Personal

Canadian moving to Rome

LOOKING FOR MATTEO - OCTOBER 21 WALK TO FONTANA DI TREVI
Personal

LOOKING FOR MATTEO - OCTOBER 21 WALK TO FONTANA DI TREVI

COT AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON COLLECTION
Personal

COT AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON COLLECTION

Cappotto doppiopetto FOREVER 21
Personal

Cappotto doppiopetto FOREVER 21

AVON COSMETICS necklace
Personal

AVON COSMETICS necklace

TEZENIS BLOUSE AND BENCH BODY SWIMSUIT
Personal

TEZENIS BLOUSE AND BENCH BODY SWIMSUIT

Vintage bags and purses for sale
Personal

Vintage bags and purses for sale