Selling brand new bed and mattress, never used! Mattress is still in its original plastic. Size is a palazzo e mezzo (full size). Here are the dimensions:
Bed (semipelle bianco):
Lunghezza: 203 cm
Larghezza: 138 cm
Altezza Testiera: 100 cm
Altezza Pediera: 29 cm
Mattress(piazza e mezza):
Lunghezza: 190 cm
Larghezza: 120 cm
Spessore: 20 cm
The bed lifts to have storage underneath. The mattress is a spring mattress.
Both items are new, bought November 2019 from Mondo Convenienza.
You would have to pick the items up. Price is 200 euro OBO.
