BRAND NEW Bed and Mattress

Selling brand new bed and mattress, never used! Mattress is still in its original plastic. Size is a palazzo e mezzo (full size). Here are the dimensions:

Bed (semipelle bianco):

Lunghezza: 203 cm

Larghezza: 138 cm

Altezza Testiera: 100 cm

Altezza Pediera: 29 cm

Mattress(piazza e mezza):

Lunghezza: 190 cm

Larghezza: 120 cm

Spessore: 20 cm

The bed lifts to have storage underneath. The mattress is a spring mattress.

Both items are new, bought November 2019 from Mondo Convenienza.

You would have to pick the items up. Price is 200 euro OBO.

200
Lungotevere Flaminio, 60, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
