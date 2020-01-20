English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Experienced bilingual teacher English/Italian mother tongue is looking for a tutoring and/or child assistance job. I’m an extremely patient person with excellent communication know-how with children of all ages. Assistance also given to adults and university students, and with homework to improve English proficiency at school, as well as training for all Cambridge exams. Contact Patrizia at the following number: 3496963998 - serious offers, thanks.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69182
Previous article English Mother tongue Teacher

RELATED ARTICLES

Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano
Jobs wanted

Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano

Math tutor entirely in English (IGCSE / IB / SAT)
Jobs wanted

Math tutor entirely in English (IGCSE / IB / SAT)

Qualified Italian Teacher
Jobs wanted

Qualified Italian Teacher

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Kind loyal filippina...
Jobs wanted

Kind loyal filippina...

Night shift hotel auditor/receptionist/porter
Jobs wanted

Night shift hotel auditor/receptionist/porter

Massage therapist in hotels or B&B
Jobs wanted

Massage therapist in hotels or B&B

Domestic helper
Jobs wanted

Domestic helper

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs

Mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English Babysitter

English speaking baby
Jobs wanted

English speaking baby

Multilingual Translator/Editor
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Translator/Editor

Baby sitter/colf
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter/colf