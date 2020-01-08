Looking for a girl in Rome

Hello! I was wondering if there is a girl or young woman in Rome who would like to take a walk in the city, take pictures together, get a coffee or drink a glass of red wine. Drop me a line if you're into it. Ciao! qwarz987 AT yahoo.it
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
The British School Group in Ostia and Fiumicino are looking for two experienced CELTA-qualified English teachers to complete their teaching staff this year. The schools offer a fi...
Front desk officer and activities coordinator
Rome based international institute seeks front desk officer and student activities coordinator. Job will include accounting and administrative tasks. Fluency in both English and I...
Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!
Giustiniana - Via Cassia near the international schools - We have a very spacious and remodeled flat renting (from February 2020) to expat families. It is in a gated community and...
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY
Via Cassia - We have a delightful 2-bedroom villa renting just inside the GRA in a gated community with another 4 villas. It is nestled in a 2000m2 park with olive trees and a spo...