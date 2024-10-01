22.6 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 01 October 2024
Italy's news in English
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
AuR Summer 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Irish Embassy - Temporary Public Affairs and Press Assistant
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Irish Embassy - Temporary Public Affairs and Press Assistant

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Temporary Public Affairs and Press Assistant

The Embassy of Ireland to the Holy See is recruiting a temporary Public Affairs and Press Assistant. The role will be of 12 months duration, beginning early January 2025.

For further information and application form please visit our website

Job Opportunities | Embassy Of Ireland, Holy See | Ireland.ie | Ireland - this is Ireland

 

General Info

Address Embassy of Ireland, Via Giacomo Medici, Rome, RM, Italia

View on Map

Irish Embassy - Temporary Public Affairs and Press Assistant

Embassy of Ireland, Via Giacomo Medici, Rome, RM, Italia

Smiling H2 - 724x450
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling tech H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling H5 - 1400x 360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Temporary Middle School English Language and Literature Teacher - January - June 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

ONE MONTH JOB

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

UTILITY DRIVER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Early Years teachers for immediate start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2024/25

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

PART TIME BAR STAFF WANTED

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

The American University of Rome opens position in the Business Administration program

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Rome International School seeking SEN Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -