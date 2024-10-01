Temporary Public Affairs and Press Assistant
The Embassy of Ireland to the Holy See is recruiting a temporary Public Affairs and Press Assistant. The role will be of 12 months duration, beginning early January 2025.
For further information and application form please visit our website
Job Opportunities | Embassy Of Ireland, Holy See | Ireland.ie | Ireland - this is Ireland
Irish Embassy - Temporary Public Affairs and Press Assistant
Embassy of Ireland, Via Giacomo Medici, Rome, RM, Italia
