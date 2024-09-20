15 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Rome International School seeking SEN Assistant

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The SEN Assistant supports students with special educational needs (SEN) to ensure they receive tailored assistance to help them reach their full potential. Working closely with the SEN Coordinator, Principal, class teachers, and other support staff, the SEN Assistant will deliver individualized support to students within and outside the classroom, helping them overcome learning barriers.

Key Responsibilities:

● Provide one-on-one or small group support for students with SEN in both academic and non-academic activities.

● Assist in implementing Individual Education Plans (IEPs/ILPs) and monitoring students' progress towards their specific goals.

● Help adapt teaching materials and resources to accommodate the learning needs of students with SEN.

● Support students in developing social skills, communication abilities, and positive behaviors through appropriate strategies.

● Work closely with teachers to ensure inclusive learning and to modify lesson plans to cater to diverse needs.

● Facilitate the participation of SEN students in class and school activities.

● Ensure students' physical, emotional, and personal care needs are met where necessary.

● Maintain detailed records of students' progress, noting any significant changes and reporting to the SEN Coordinator and teaching staff.

● Collaborate with therapists, speech and language specialists, and other professionals as part of a multi-disciplinary team to support the child’s overall development.

● Foster an inclusive and supportive environment, ensuring the emotional well-being of the students.

● Assist in organizing and supervising activities during break times, field trips, and extracurricular activities.

● Uphold safeguarding principles and maintain confidentiality regarding student information.

Skills and Qualifications:

● Essential:

○ Experience working with children with SEN or disabilities in an educational setting.

○ Patience, empathy, and a strong understanding of the diverse needs of students with learning difficulties.

○ Good communication skills in English, both verbal and written.

○ Ability to work effectively within a team.

○ Understanding of safeguarding and child protection policies.

● Desirable:

○ Relevant qualifications in special educational needs support (e.g., Level 2/3

Certificate in Supporting Teaching and Learning in Schools, SEN-specific training).

○ Experience with specific needs such as autism spectrum disorders, ADHD, dyslexia, etc.

○ Knowledge of behavior management techniques.

Personal Attributes:

● Positive and enthusiastic attitude.

● Ability to remain calm and patient under pressure.

● Strong organizational skills.

● Commitment to supporting the academic and personal development of students

with SEN.

Safeguarding Statement:

Rome International School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and vulnerable adults and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.We particularly welcome applications from under represented groups including ethnicity, gender, transgender, age, disability, sexual orientation or religion.

 

APPLY HERE
