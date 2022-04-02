Books to give away for free

I have a few crime novels I would like to give away for free to anyone interested in Rome.
Francesco
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
www.italiantourismacademy.com prepares Tourist Assistants to match requirements for insertion in the Rome and Italian market. A training course, in classroom and ONLINE is neede...
ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED
ESTABLISHED LANGUAGE SCHOOL in Rome seeks motivated mother tongue part-time/full-time EFL teachers for children and adults. Guaranteed hours available. Teaching certificate and va...
British School Fiumicino - DOS position
British School Group - FIUMICINO is now accepting applications for the Director of Studies position. The ideal candidate must have a comprehensive ESL teaching experience as well...
AIFS LOOKING FOR ITALIAN FAMILIES TO HOST AMERICAN STUDENTS IN ROME JUNE 5 – JULY 22, 2022
AIFS – American Institute for Foreign Studies – welcomes every year hundreds of American students willing to broaden their horizons and live their personal, life-changing study abr...