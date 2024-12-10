9.7 C
Classifieds Personal

Self-employed Americans & INPS

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

As many would know, as freelancers in Italy, there is an agreement between Italy and the United States that we remain enrolled in Social Security and do not have to contribute to INPS. I've been persecuted by the Italian pension bureaucracy for over 12 years and am considering actually suing them. If anyone else has had an issue of this kind, please contact me. I may be opening a class action case.

