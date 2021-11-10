English language theatre in Rome: The Oldest Profession

Live English-language theatre in Rome.

Wonderwall Entertainment presents The Oldest Profession by Paula Vogel directed by Michael Fitzpatrick, in English, on select dates between 13 and 21 November.

Set in New York City as Ronald Reagan enters the White House, the plot revolves around five practitioners of the oldest profession who are faced with a diminishing clientele, increased competition for their niche market and aching joints.

With wit, compassion and humour, they struggle to find and learn new tricks as they fight to find a place in the world.

Described as "cleverly compelling, witty and touching", organisers say the play is "suitable for mature audiences."

The production will be staged at Rome's Teatro Le Salette, located between Borgo Pio and Via della Conciliazione. Advance booking is required.

In compliance with government provisions, the Green Pass certificate will be required (in digital or paper format) for admission to the theatre, or alternatively a vaccination certificate issued by another country or negative swab test completed within the previous 48 hours.

Performances take place on Saturday and Sunday 13-14 November at 17.30; Friday 19 November at 19.30; Saturday and Sunday 20-21 November at 17.30.

The cast, in order of appearance, includes Duné Medros, Shelagh Stuchbery, Helen Raiswell, Gabriella Spadaro, Parysa Pourmoneshi.

Tickets €15 full; reduced €12 (members of Free Exchange / students). Fof information and to book tickets contact wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661.

The Oldest Profession is presented by arrangement with Josef Weinberger Ltd. For more details see Facebook event page.

General Info

Address Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

English language theatre in Rome: The Oldest Profession

Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75924
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Curtain Up! Live English Theatre returns to Rome stage
Theatre

Curtain Up! Live English Theatre returns to Rome stage

Rome theatre: Calendar Ladies by Arts in English
Theatre

Rome theatre: Calendar Ladies by Arts in English

Short Theatre 2020 in Rome
Theatre

Short Theatre 2020 in Rome

Edgar Oliver on stage in Rome
Theatre

Edgar Oliver on stage in Rome

Charley's Aunt: a comedy in English in Rome
Theatre

Charley's Aunt: a comedy in English in Rome

Wasted at Teatro India in Rome
Theatre

Wasted at Teatro India in Rome

We Will Rock You: Queen musical in Rome
Theatre

We Will Rock You: Queen musical in Rome

Roma Fringe Festival 2020
Theatre

Roma Fringe Festival 2020

Rome musical in English: Forever '69
Theatre

Rome musical in English: Forever '69

How to survive in Italy: Rome comedy in English
Theatre

How to survive in Italy: Rome comedy in English

Priscilla: La Regina del Deserto comes to Rome
Theatre

Priscilla: La Regina del Deserto comes to Rome

Rome theatre in English: The Philanderer by Shaw
Theatre

Rome theatre in English: The Philanderer by Shaw

Sweeney Todd musical in Rome
Theatre

Sweeney Todd musical in Rome

Swan Lake in Rome
Theatre

Swan Lake in Rome

Rome theatre in English: Oscar & Walt
Theatre

Rome theatre in English: Oscar & Walt