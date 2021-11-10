English language theatre in Rome: The Oldest Profession

Live English-language theatre in Rome.

Wonderwall Entertainment presents The Oldest Profession by Paula Vogel directed by Michael Fitzpatrick, in English, on select dates between 13 and 21 November.

Set in New York City as Ronald Reagan enters the White House, the plot revolves around five practitioners of the oldest profession who are faced with a diminishing clientele, increased competition for their niche market and aching joints.

With wit, compassion and humour, they struggle to find and learn new tricks as they fight to find a place in the world.

Described as "cleverly compelling, witty and touching", organisers say the play is "suitable for mature audiences."

The production will be staged at Rome's Teatro Le Salette, located between Borgo Pio and Via della Conciliazione. Advance booking is required.

In compliance with government provisions, the Green Pass certificate will be required (in digital or paper format) for admission to the theatre, or alternatively a vaccination certificate issued by another country or negative swab test completed within the previous 48 hours.

Performances take place on Saturday and Sunday 13-14 November at 17.30; Friday 19 November at 19.30; Saturday and Sunday 20-21 November at 17.30.

The cast, in order of appearance, includes Duné Medros, Shelagh Stuchbery, Helen Raiswell, Gabriella Spadaro, Parysa Pourmoneshi.

Tickets €15 full; reduced €12 (members of Free Exchange / students). Fof information and to book tickets contact wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661.

The Oldest Profession is presented by arrangement with Josef Weinberger Ltd. For more details see Facebook event page.