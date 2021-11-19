International Mood live music concert in Rome

Rome's Vitala Festival - philanthropic events in support of Music and Art – presents “International Mood”, a concert by Rosy Messina & Michelangelo Nari, vocals, Stefano Antonelli, guitar, and Stefano Marazzi, percussions, on Saturday 20 November at 21.30.

Described as a "refined and multilingual musical journey through a vast international repertoire", the timeless songs from the 1950s to the present day will be performed in seven languages (Italian, English, Spanish, French, Hebrew, German, Portuguese).

The music selected for the event at Teatro Le Salette features songs by artists including Gloria Estefan, Whitney Houston, Michael Bublé, James Brown, Frank Sinatra, Édith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, Mina, Alex Britti and many more. 

Doors open 21.00 and Green Pass / proof of negative covid test within previous 48 hours is required. Tickets €15, reduced for students €12.

Booking required, for information contact: wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661. 

General Info

Address Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

International Mood live music concert in Rome

Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy
