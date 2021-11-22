Rome exhibition of Calogero Cascio photographs

The Museo di Roma in Trastevere stages an exhibition dedicated to the Sicilian photojournalist Calogero Cascio (1927-2015) in what is billed as the first tribute of its kind.

The museum displays more than 100 photographs by Cascio who is described as "one of the great protagonists of Italian photography in the second half of the 20th century."

Cascio, who co-founded the RealPhoto agency in 1963, was active in Rome from the 1950s to the 1970s, with his photographs appearing in publications including Il Mondo and L'Espresso.

For information about the exhibition, which runs until 9 January, see museum website.

