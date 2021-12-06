Rome concert: Songs of Peace & Holiday Classics

Rome's Vitala Festival - philanthropic events in support of Music and Art – kicks off the festive season with a concert featuring the best loved holiday classics on Tuesday 7 December at 19.30.

The music selected for the event at Teatro Le Salette features a medley of popular festive songs and carols, from Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and Good King Wenceslasas to modern classics by groups such as Wham to The Pogues.

The concert will also include the suggestive “whispered mysteries” of traditional festive classics from Germany and Italy.

Described as a "delightful journey on a musical sleigh”, the concert will be performed by Tiziana Fornari, vocals, Bernardo Nardini, vocals, guitar, folk instruments, Luca Benvenuto, piano, and Alessandro Accardi, double bass.

Doors open 19.00 and the new Super Green Pass certification (issued following vaccination or recovery from covid-19) is required. Tickets €15, reduced for students €12.

Booking required, for information contact: wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661.