Rome concert: Songs of Peace & Holiday Classics

Rome's Vitala Festival - philanthropic events in support of Music and Art – kicks off the festive season with a concert featuring the best loved holiday classics on Tuesday 7 December at 19.30.

The music selected for the event at Teatro Le Salette features a medley of popular festive songs and carols, from Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and Good King Wenceslasas to modern classics by groups such as Wham to The Pogues.

The concert will also include the suggestive “whispered mysteries” of traditional festive classics from Germany and Italy.

Described as a "delightful journey on a musical sleigh”, the concert will be performed by Tiziana Fornari, vocals, Bernardo Nardini, vocals, guitar, folk instruments, Luca Benvenuto, piano, and Alessandro Accardi, double bass.

Doors open 19.00 and the new Super Green Pass certification (issued following vaccination or recovery from covid-19) is required. Tickets €15, reduced for students €12.

Booking required, for information contact: wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661. 

General Info

Address Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome concert: Songs of Peace & Holiday Classics

Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76112
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

International Mood live music concert in Rome
Live Music

International Mood live music concert in Rome

Rome concert in tribute to Sondheim, Gershwin, Porter, Bacharach
Live Music

Rome concert in tribute to Sondheim, Gershwin, Porter, Bacharach

Sunset concert overlooking lake Albano at Palazzola
Live Music

Sunset concert overlooking lake Albano at Palazzola

Vitala Festival Rome: Outdoor Sunset Benefit Concert & Picnic
Live Music

Vitala Festival Rome: Outdoor Sunset Benefit Concert & Picnic

Summer concerts at Teatro di Marcello in Rome
Live Music

Summer concerts at Teatro di Marcello in Rome

Cat Stevens at Rome's Baths of Caracalla
Live Music

Cat Stevens at Rome's Baths of Caracalla

Rome tribute to Simon & Garfunkel and James Taylor
Live Music

Rome tribute to Simon & Garfunkel and James Taylor

Rome Tribute to Thelonious Monk
Live Music

Rome Tribute to Thelonious Monk

Liam Gallagher concert in Rome
Live Music

Liam Gallagher concert in Rome

Eddie & The Hot Rocks concert in Rome
Live Music

Eddie & The Hot Rocks concert in Rome

Pixies concert in Rome
Live Music

Pixies concert in Rome

Paul Weller concert in Rome
Live Music

Paul Weller concert in Rome

Rome concert: Songs of Peace & Holiday Classics
Live Music

Rome concert: Songs of Peace & Holiday Classics

Vatican Christmas concert: Lionel Richie and Bonnie Tyler
Live Music

Vatican Christmas concert: Lionel Richie and Bonnie Tyler

Lou Reed tribute in Rome
Live Music

Lou Reed tribute in Rome