We Run Rome on New Year's Eve

We Run Rome held in the capital on the last day of 2019.

31 Dec. The ninth edition of the We Run Rome event takes place on the streets of the capital on New Year's Eve, from 14.00-18.00.There are both competitive and non-competitive versions of the 10-km course, which starts and finishes near the Baths of Caracalla, as well as 5-km fun run at 14.15.

Runners can register in advance, either online or in person at the We Run Rome offices on Via dei Monti della Farnesina 77.

Last year's event attracted around 10,000 participants. For full details, in English, see website

