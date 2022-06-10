Grand Prix Storico: Vintage racing cars in Rome

Grand Prix Storico comes two months after Formula E.

The streets of Rome will host the inaugural Grand Prix Storico di Roma, a parade of vintage racing cars which can be admired in various locations this weekend.

The programme begins with a preview at Piazza Mignanelli, near the Spanish Steps, on Friday evening.

The main event takes place on Saturday along Via dei Fori Imperiali, near the Colosseum, starting at 11.15.

Leading the rally will be an Alfa Romeo 6C 1750, belonging to the Italian army, with Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri on board.

On Sunday morning the vintage race cars can be seen at Piazza John Kennedy (Palazzo dei Congressi Roma) in the EUR district, from 10.00 until 13.00.

For full details see Grand Prix storico website.