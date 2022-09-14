Rome exhibition by Margareth Dorigatti at Maja Arte Contemporanea
Maja Arte Contemporanea on Via di Monserrato presents Epistolarium, an exhibition by Margareth Dorigatti, from 15 September until 19 November.
The show comprises the Italian artist's most recent painting cycle - inspired by the art of letter writing - featuring around 20 works created between 2020 and 2022.
In a recent letter to the gallery's owner Daina Maja Titonel, Dorigatti stated:
"[...] As a girl and later in adulthood I always wrote letters, initially to communicate with my grandmother who taught me how it was done; and then, when I left home at the age of 17 in pursuit of painting, to my mother. Later still I wrote to people who were fond of me. [...] At this point, following two years of pandemic that forced us all to reflect on how we behave, I have catalogued all my works and perused the bundles of letters kept in the black suitcase. From these hundreds of letters I have extracted phrases at random and attempted to 'rewrite' them in my own fashion, in the only language I feel is truly mine: Painting."
The exhibition opens on Thursday 15 September, from 17.00 to 21.00. For full details see gallery website.
General Info
View on Map
Rome exhibition by Margareth Dorigatti at Maja Arte Contemporanea
Via di Monserrato, 30, 00186 Roma RM, Italy