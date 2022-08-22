Rome pays tribute to Lucio Dalla with Ara Pacis exhibition

Rome exhibition on 10th anniversary of Dalla's death.

Rome's Ara Pacis museum will pay homage to the late Italian singer-songwriter Lucio Dalla with a major exhibition dedicated to his life and career, from 22 September until 6 January 2023.

Organisers of the show, held on the 1oth anniversary of Dalla's death, say it will trace the "human and artistic journey of one of the most beloved Italian and international artists".

On display will be documents, photographs, record covers, stage costumes, video footage and memorabilia including the musician's extensive collection of hats.

Dalla is best remembered as the composer of Caruso, the 1986 hit which was subsequently covered by numerous international artists including Luciano Pavarotti and Julio Iglesias.