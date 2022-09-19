Accademia di Santa Cecilia: Insieme Festival in Rome

Rome's S. Cecilia Academy presents Insieme Festival, in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone from 20 September until 1 October.

The Insieme Festival is being held in collaboration with the embassy of Ukraine in Rome and the support of Italy's culture ministry, with concerts free of charge upon reservation on the S. Cecilia website.

Insieme opens on 20 September with a concert by Ukrainian violinist Anastasiya Petryshak performing music by Vivaldi, including Four Seasons, with the Kharkiv Chamber Orchestra, on 20 September.

On 25 September the young pianist Antonii Baryshevskyi performs music by Bach, Beethoven, Schumann and the piece Angel by Ukrainian composer Maxim Shalygin.

There is an all-Ukrainian evening on 28 September - in collaboration with Romaeuropa Festival - with pieces by Ukrainian composers Valentyn Silvestrov, Serhii Zazhytko, Andrii Merkhel, Yana Shliabanska, Serhii Vilka, Zoltan Almashi performed by the Opera Nova trio.

On 30 September Daniel Myskiv on viola and Denis Javorskij on piano will perform music by Schumann, Rota, Filippenko and Dremliuga.

The festival closes on 1 October with a recital by the young pianist Illia Ovcharenko who will perform pieces by Chopin.

For full programme details see S. Cecilia website.