Accademia di Santa Cecilia: Insieme Festival in Rome

Rome's S. Cecilia Academy presents Insieme Festival, in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone from 20 September until 1 October.

The Insieme Festival is being held in collaboration with the embassy of Ukraine in Rome and the support of Italy's culture ministry, with concerts free of charge upon reservation on the S. Cecilia website.

Insieme opens on 20 September with a concert by Ukrainian violinist Anastasiya Petryshak performing music by Vivaldi, including Four Seasons, with the Kharkiv Chamber Orchestra, on 20 September.

On 25 September the young pianist Antonii Baryshevskyi performs music by Bach, Beethoven, Schumann and the piece Angel by Ukrainian composer Maxim Shalygin.

There is an all-Ukrainian evening on 28 September - in collaboration with Romaeuropa Festival - with pieces by Ukrainian composers Valentyn Silvestrov, Serhii Zazhytko, Andrii Merkhel, Yana Shliabanska, Serhii Vilka, Zoltan Almashi performed by the Opera Nova trio.

On 30 September Daniel Myskiv on viola and Denis Javorskij on piano will perform music by Schumann, Rota, Filippenko and Dremliuga.

The festival closes on 1 October with a recital by the young pianist Illia Ovcharenko who will perform pieces by Chopin.

For full programme details see S. Cecilia website.

General Info

Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 10, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Accademia di Santa Cecilia: Insieme Festival in Rome

Via Pietro de Coubertin, 10, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77498
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Concerti del Tempietto: Rome open-air concerts at Theatre of Marcellus
Music

Concerti del Tempietto: Rome open-air concerts at Theatre of Marcellus

Accademia di S. Cecilia: Carmina Burana in Rome
Music

Accademia di S. Cecilia: Carmina Burana in Rome

Rome's Botanic Garden hosts classical music concerts at sunset
Music

Rome's Botanic Garden hosts classical music concerts at sunset

Beatles A Capella concert with New Chamber Singers at All Saints' Church
Music

Beatles A Capella concert with New Chamber Singers at All Saints' Church

Summer concerts at Temple of Venus and Rome
Music

Summer concerts at Temple of Venus and Rome

Accademia di Santa Cecilia: June Concerts in Rome
Music

Accademia di Santa Cecilia: June Concerts in Rome

Accademia di Santa Cecilia: May concerts in Rome
Music

Accademia di Santa Cecilia: May concerts in Rome

Accademia di Santa Cecilia: April concerts in Rome
Music

Accademia di Santa Cecilia: April concerts in Rome

The Academy of the Sfaccendati concerts at Palazzola
Music

The Academy of the Sfaccendati concerts at Palazzola

Live music, poetry and song celebrating Scottish and Irish culture in Rome
Music

Live music, poetry and song celebrating Scottish and Irish culture in Rome

Rome concert of Soul, Rock, Blues
Music

Rome concert of Soul, Rock, Blues

S. Cecilia spring concerts in Rome
Music

S. Cecilia spring concerts in Rome

Rome online music session to celebrate World Theatre weekend
Music

Rome online music session to celebrate World Theatre weekend

Rome: Bach's Christmas Oratorio streamed by S. Cecilia
Music

Rome: Bach's Christmas Oratorio streamed by S. Cecilia

Rome's S. Cecilia streams John Eliot Gardiner concert
Music

Rome's S. Cecilia streams John Eliot Gardiner concert