Rome hosts Giuseppe Capogrossi exhibition at Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Moderna

Italy's national modern art gallery (GNAM) presents a major retrospective devoted to Italian artist Giuseppe Capogrossi on the 50th anniversary of his death.

The show at Galleria Nazionale di Arte Modena - which runs from 20 September until 6 November - marks the start of a series of Capogrossi exhibitions and events scheduled across Italy this October.

One of the main exponents of Italian informal art in the mid-20th century, Capogrossi (1900-1972) was originally a member of the figurative Scuola Romana movement before embracing abstraction later in his career.

Entitled Behind the scenes, the exhibition at GNAM comprises more than 30 paintings including a once-lost selection of works such as Surface 274 (1954) and Self-portrait with Emanuele Cavalli (circa 1927).

The show also includes a room dedicated to his White Reliefs, from the 1960s, and the large Abstract tapestry (1963), along with around 20 works on paper and a series of archive material.

For full details about the exhibition see gallery website.

General Info

Address Viale delle Belle Arti, 131, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome hosts Giuseppe Capogrossi exhibition at Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Moderna

Viale delle Belle Arti, 131, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77493
