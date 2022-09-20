Rome hosts Giuseppe Capogrossi exhibition at Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Moderna
Italy's national modern art gallery (GNAM) presents a major retrospective devoted to Italian artist Giuseppe Capogrossi on the 50th anniversary of his death.
The show at Galleria Nazionale di Arte Modena - which runs from 20 September until 6 November - marks the start of a series of Capogrossi exhibitions and events scheduled across Italy this October.
One of the main exponents of Italian informal art in the mid-20th century, Capogrossi (1900-1972) was originally a member of the figurative Scuola Romana movement before embracing abstraction later in his career.
Entitled Behind the scenes, the exhibition at GNAM comprises more than 30 paintings including a once-lost selection of works such as Surface 274 (1954) and Self-portrait with Emanuele Cavalli (circa 1927).
The show also includes a room dedicated to his White Reliefs, from the 1960s, and the large Abstract tapestry (1963), along with around 20 works on paper and a series of archive material.
For full details about the exhibition see gallery website.
