Accademia di Santa Cecilia: World Peace Concert with Balkan Chamber Orchestra
Toshio Yanagisawa conducts the Balkan Chamber Orchestra in this special World Peace Concert at the Auditorium Parco della Musica on Wednesday 5 October, at 20.30.
The "Concerto per la Pace" will see Ryuta Fujii, on flute, and Kolja Blacher, on violin, perform music by Beqiri, Otaka, Prokofiev and Mendelssohn.
For full details of the event, including tickets, see the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia website.
General Info
Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 10, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
