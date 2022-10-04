Romaeuropa Festival presents Dream House Quartet on 6 October

The 2022 edition of Romaeuropa, Rome's multidisciplinary arts festival, presents the Dream House Quartet at the Auditorium Parco della Musica on Thursday 6 October.

The Dream House Quartet project comprises Bryce Dessner (The National), with French pianist sisters Katia and Marielle Labèque, and composer David Chalmin.

The live concert, scheduled at 21.00 in the Sala Sinopoli, includes new compositions by Dessner and Chalmin as well as music by Philip Glass (Les Enfants Terribles) and Meredith Monk (Ellis Island).

For full details including tickets see Romaeuropa Festival websitePhoto © Jonathan McCallum.

