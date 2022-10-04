Rome's Teatro Olimpico stages Othello in English

Globe Theatre production hosted by Teatro Olimpico.

The Bedouin Shakespeare Company presents an English-language production of Othello at Teatro Olimpico in Rome on Sunday 9 October at 21.15.

The celebrated London-based company had been due to stage its production at the Globe Theatre in Villa Borghese however the recent collapse of a timber stairway has led to the building being closed indefinitely.

Luckily Teatro Olimpico stepped in at the last minute and has agreed to host a number of productions from the Globe's annual Shakespearean theatre festival.

The Bedouin Shakespeare Company, which last performed in Rome with Romeo and Juliet in 2019, will stage a number of private matinees for schools this week in addition to the public show on Sunday night.

The show's producers told Wanted in Rome that theatre-goers also have the chance to attend a midday production on Saturday 8 October but they must email scuole@globeroma.com directly.

Tickets for the Sunday night show can be purchased here.

General Info

Address Piazza Gentile da Fabriano, 17, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome's Teatro Olimpico stages Othello in English

Piazza Gentile da Fabriano, 17, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

