Rome's Teatro Olimpico stages Othello in English

Globe Theatre production hosted by Teatro Olimpico.

The Bedouin Shakespeare Company presents an English-language production of Othello at Teatro Olimpico in Rome on Sunday 9 October at 21.15.

The celebrated London-based company had been due to stage its production at the Globe Theatre in Villa Borghese however the recent collapse of a timber stairway has led to the building being closed indefinitely.

Luckily Teatro Olimpico stepped in at the last minute and has agreed to host a number of productions from the Globe's annual Shakespearean theatre festival.

The Bedouin Shakespeare Company, which last performed in Rome with Romeo and Juliet in 2019, will stage a number of private matinees for schools this week in addition to the public show on Sunday night.

The show's producers told Wanted in Rome that theatre-goers also have the chance to attend a midday production on Saturday 8 October but they must email scuole@globeroma.com directly.

Tickets for the Sunday night show can be purchased here.