Jimmy Kennedy exhibition at Rome's Non Catholic Cemetery

Rome-based Irish artist Jimmy Kennedy is staging an exhibition of new paintings at the Non Catholic Cemetery, in the city's Testaccio district, from 13 October until 2 November.

The show, titled Shadows, comprises recent oil-on-canvas works inspired by the enchanting cemetery, whose entrance is on Via Caio Cestio 6.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on Thursday 13 October, from 18.00 until 19.30, and is open to all.

Cover image: Detail from a painting by Jimmy Kennedy included in his latest exhibition.