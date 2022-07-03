Jimmy Kennedy exhibition of Rome paintings

Rome-based Irish artist Jimmy Kennedy is staging an exhibition of paintings at St Paul's Within the Walls on Saturday 9 July, from 15.00-18.00.

The oil on canvas works, created by the figurative artist over the last three years, include Rome landscapes and a lockdown series of still lifes.

The exhibition, titled 'Rome inside and out', is open to all.

For details see Facebook event page.

Address Via Nazionale, 16a, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

