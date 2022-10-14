Rome exhibition celebrates Raoul Dufy, painter of joy

Rome's Palazzo Cipolla hosts Raoul Dufy: Il pittore della gioia from 14 October until 26 February 2023.

Known for his colourful, decorative style, the multifaceted Raoul Dufy (1877-1953) was a French Fauvist painter as well as a draftsman, printmaker, illustrator and designer.

The exhibition, curated by Sophie Krebs and organised in collaboration with the Museum of Modern Art in Paris, features about 150 works, including paintings, drawings, ceramics and fabrics.

La terrasse sur la plage (1907) by Raoul Dufy. Paris Musées / Musée d'Art Moderne. Droits d'auteur © ADAGP.

Organisers say this is the second exhibition on Dufy in Rome, after the 1984 show at the French Academy in Villa Medici.

Open Tues-Sun 10.00-20.00 (last admission at 19.00). For full details see website.

Cover image: La jetée-promenade à Nice (1926) by Raoul Dufy. Paris Musées / Musée d'Art Moderne. Droits d'auteur © ADAGP.

General Info

Address Via del Corso, 320, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome exhibition celebrates Raoul Dufy, painter of joy

Via del Corso, 320, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77610
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jimmy Kennedy exhibition at Rome's Non Catholic Cemetery
Exhibitions

Jimmy Kennedy exhibition at Rome's Non Catholic Cemetery

Rome to host major Van Gogh exhibition
Exhibitions

Rome to host major Van Gogh exhibition

Rome hosts Giuseppe Capogrossi exhibition at Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Moderna
Exhibitions

Rome hosts Giuseppe Capogrossi exhibition at Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Moderna

Rome pays tribute to Lucio Dalla with Ara Pacis exhibition
Exhibitions

Rome pays tribute to Lucio Dalla with Ara Pacis exhibition

Rome exhibition by Margareth Dorigatti at Maja Arte Contemporanea
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition by Margareth Dorigatti at Maja Arte Contemporanea

Brazilian artist Vitória Basaia exhibits in Rome
Exhibitions

Brazilian artist Vitória Basaia exhibits in Rome

Jimmy Kennedy exhibition of Rome paintings
Exhibitions

Jimmy Kennedy exhibition of Rome paintings

Rome exhibition of Titian paintings at Galleria Borghese
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition of Titian paintings at Galleria Borghese

Picasso at Rhinoceros Gallery of Fondazione Alda Fendi in Rome
Exhibitions

Picasso at Rhinoceros Gallery of Fondazione Alda Fendi in Rome

Robert Doisneau exhibition at Ara Pacis in Rome
Exhibitions

Robert Doisneau exhibition at Ara Pacis in Rome

Kiki Smith exhibition at Galleria Lorcan O'Neill in Rome
Exhibitions

Kiki Smith exhibition at Galleria Lorcan O'Neill in Rome

Rome's MAXXI pays tribute to famed Italian photographer Gianni Berengo Gardin
Exhibitions

Rome's MAXXI pays tribute to famed Italian photographer Gianni Berengo Gardin

Rome hosts World Press Photo Exhibition 2022
Exhibitions

Rome hosts World Press Photo Exhibition 2022

Rome exhibition charts video art in Italy
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition charts video art in Italy

Rome exhibition celebrates magic of Disney
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition celebrates magic of Disney