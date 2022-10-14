Rome exhibition celebrates Raoul Dufy, painter of joy

Rome's Palazzo Cipolla hosts Raoul Dufy: Il pittore della gioia from 14 October until 26 February 2023.

Known for his colourful, decorative style, the multifaceted Raoul Dufy (1877-1953) was a French Fauvist painter as well as a draftsman, printmaker, illustrator and designer.

The exhibition, curated by Sophie Krebs and organised in collaboration with the Museum of Modern Art in Paris, features about 150 works, including paintings, drawings, ceramics and fabrics.

La terrasse sur la plage (1907) by Raoul Dufy. Paris Musées / Musée d'Art Moderne. Droits d'auteur © ADAGP.

Organisers say this is the second exhibition on Dufy in Rome, after the 1984 show at the French Academy in Villa Medici.

Open Tues-Sun 10.00-20.00 (last admission at 19.00). For full details see website.

Cover image: La jetée-promenade à Nice (1926) by Raoul Dufy. Paris Musées / Musée d'Art Moderne. Droits d'auteur © ADAGP.