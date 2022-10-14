Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome: Elektra by Richard Strauss
Elektra by Richard Strauss on 18, 20 and 22 October.
Sir Antonio Pappano conducts the orchestra and choir of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia in the one-act opera Elektra by Richard Strauss, with sopranos Ausrine Stundyte (Elettra) and Elisabet Strid (Crisotemide), mezzosoprano Petra Lang (Clitennestra) and tenor Neal Cooper (Egisto).
Performances will take place on 18, 20 and 22 October at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone, with the opening concert of the Symphonic Season at 20.30 on 18 October broadcast by RAI Cultura on RAI 5 as well as live on RAI Radio 3.
For full details see the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia website.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Computer Science graduated and 17 years experienced programmer teach you the basis of using computer.
Trainer with several years of experience: if you want to train open air or at your place call me.
Discover all the benefits that a circulatory massage with oil can give to your body: relaxation, better blood circulation, anti cellulite. These are some of the benefits that const...
Shiatsu Namikoshi massage at your home/office/hotel. Massage performed by professional masseur (man) with 7 years of experience. Call me at this number: 333 93 52 666 to take an ap...