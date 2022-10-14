Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome: Elektra by Richard Strauss

Elektra by Richard Strauss on 18, 20 and 22 October.

Sir Antonio Pappano conducts the orchestra and choir of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia in the one-act opera Elektra by Richard Strauss, with sopranos Ausrine Stundyte (Elettra) and Elisabet Strid (Crisotemide), mezzosoprano Petra Lang (Clitennestra) and tenor Neal Cooper (Egisto).

Performances will take place on 18, 20 and 22 October at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone, with the opening concert of the Symphonic Season at 20.30 on 18 October broadcast by RAI Cultura on RAI 5 as well as live on RAI Radio 3.

