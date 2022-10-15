Rome's Via Veneto hosts giant lobster artworks

Lobster works on display in Rome until 8 January 2023.

Rome's Via Veneto, synonymous with the Dolce Vita era of the 1960s, has been enlivened with 12 colourful installations by British artist Philip Colbert.

Born in Scotland in 1979, the London-based artist works across the mediums of painting, sculpture, digital art, fashion, furniture and design, and has exhibited in prestigious international galleries including The Tate Modern.

Best known for his cheeky, satirical lobster characters, Colbert has been described in the media as "the godson of Andy Warhol" and "the crown prince of Pop art".

Colbert's King Lobster on Via Veneto. Photo Hestetika. 

His lobsters now form part of a new public art project on Via Veneto, including the six-metre-high King Lobster which greets passersby with a royal crown and raised pincers.

The Pop art works will be on display in Rome until 8 January 2023.

