Roma Medievale: Exhibition explores role of Rome in Middle Ages

Exhibition presents Rome as "the undisputed capital of Mediaeval Europe".

An exhibition at Palazzo Braschi offers the chance to "rediscover the lost face of Rome" between the sixth and 14th centuries, exploring the city's pivotal role in Christian and Mediaeval Europe.

Divided into nine sections, the exhibition is designed to shed light on Rome during the Middle Ages, through its churches and palaces as well as activities from daily life.

There will be more than 160 works on display including mosaics, frescoes and statues, gathered from Roman public collections, churches and prestigious institutions such as the Vatican Museums.

Organisers say the exhibition will also examine the rich patronage of popes and cardinals, the activity of artists and workshops, and the city's fascination as "an essential pilgrimage destination even for kings and emperors."

For full details of the show, which runs from 21 October until 5 February 2023, see Museo di Roma website.

Cover image: Mosaicista romano, Frammento musivo con testa virile: S. Luca Evangelista, 1230 ca., Musei Vaticani, Città del Vaticano.