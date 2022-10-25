A Timeless Wonder: Galleria Borghese celebrates Painting on Stone

A Timeless Wonder. Painting on Stone in Rome in the Cinquecento and Seicento at Galleria Borghese from 25 October until 29 January 2023.

Galleria Borghese dedicates an exhibition to painting on stone in the 16th and 17th centuries, reviving an ancient Roman practice in response to the devastation caused by the Sack of Rome in 1527.

Artists and patrons believed that art works would be rendered immortal if painted on stone, with Venetian artist Sebastiano del Piombo leading the charge in developing the technique with oil paints.

The exhibition, titled Timeless Wonder. Painting on Stone in Rome in the Cinquecento and Seicento, is curated by Francesca Cappelletti and Patrizia Cavazzini.

Antonio Tempesta, La presa di Gerusalemme, olio su pietra paesina, 24 x 37 cm, Galleria Borghese, Roma.

Comprising more than 60 works from Italian and international museums and important private collections, the show features works on a variety of stone surfaces by artists including Bronzino, del Piombo, Orazio Gentileschi, Carlo Saraceni and Antonio Tempesta.

For full exhibition details in English, and visiting information, see the Galleria Borghese website. Photos Galleria Borghese.