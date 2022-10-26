Virginia Woolf and Bloomsbury in Rome exhibition

Virginia Woolf and Bloomsbury. Inventing Life runs from 26 October until 23 February.

An exhibition at Palazzo Altemps in Rome is dedicated to the English writer Virginia Woolf and the Bloomsbury Group of which she was a member.

Also known as the Bloomsbury Set, the collective comprised associated English writers, intellectuals, philosophers and artists active in London in the first half of the 20th century.

The exhibition recounts "an experience of intellectual friendship" through literature, aesthetics and art, and how the group challenged Victorian principles to embrace modern attitudes towards feminism, pacifism and sexuality.

For exhibition details see Palazzo Altemps website.

General Info

Address Piazza di Sant'Apollinare, 46, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Virginia Woolf and Bloomsbury in Rome exhibition

Piazza di Sant'Apollinare, 46, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

