Rome hosts 2022 edition of Roma Jazz Festival
Rome hosts the 46th edition of the Roma Jazz Festival from 6-19 November.
Under the title Imersivity, the festival will host 19 concerts at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone, with special events at the Casa del Jazz, Monk Club and Teatro del Lido.
The 2022 programme includes concerts by Italian and international jazz acts including Lady Blackbird (6 Nov), Erik Friedlander (8 Nov), Enrico Rava (10 Nov), Nubua Garcia (11 Nov), Mingus Big Band (13 Nov), Alfa Mist (18 Nov) and Steve Coleman (19 Nov).
For full details including see the Roma Jazz Festival website.
General Info
View on Map
Rome hosts 2022 edition of Roma Jazz Festival
Via Pietro de Coubertin, 10, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese
Looking for apartments for expats!!
Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore