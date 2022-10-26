Rome hosts 2022 edition of Roma Jazz Festival

Rome hosts the 46th edition of the Roma Jazz Festival from 6-19 November.

Under the title Imersivity, the festival will host 19 concerts at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone, with special events at the Casa del Jazz, Monk Club and Teatro del Lido.

The 2022 programme includes concerts by Italian and international jazz acts including Lady Blackbird (6 Nov), Erik Friedlander (8 Nov), Enrico Rava (10 Nov), Nubua Garcia (11 Nov), Mingus Big Band (13 Nov), Alfa Mist (18 Nov) and Steve Coleman (19 Nov).

For full details including see the Roma Jazz Festival website.

