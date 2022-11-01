Theatre in English: The Rome Savoyards & Plays in Rome stage Art

The Rome Savoyards & Plays in Rome present Art by Yasmina Reza at Teatro Le Salette, on Vicolo del Campanile 14, from 2-6 November.

The English-language production, translated by Christopher Hampton and directed by Sandra Provost, stars Esmeralda Lundius, Fabiana De Rose, Camilla Mazzitelli.

Described as a witty and thought-provoking comedy, the award-winning play about art and friendship has been produced in 45 countries and translated into some 30 languages.

Performances take place Wednesday to Friday 2-4 November at 19.30 and Saturday and Sunday 5-6 November at 17.30.

Tickets are €15, reduced to €12 for students. The show is suitable for all audiences, with occasional use of strong language.

For bookings and information contact playsinrome@yahoo.com or 347-8248661.

