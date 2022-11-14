Rome exhibition: Visual Diary by Liana Miuccio

Rome's Galleria d'Arte Moderna, the municipal modern art gallery, hosts an innovative visual and literary exhibition by Liana Miuccio, from 18 November until 12 March 2023.

Titled Visual Diary, the exhibition continues the artist's ongoing study of identity, memory and migration through the juxtaposition of photographs and videos with excerpts from Pulitzer Prize winning writer Jhumpa Lahiri.

Miuccio's gaze, in dialogue with Lahiri's excerpts, explores the search for identity and a sense of place through images of contemporary daily life. Miuccio creates an intimate Visual Diary; in the gallery filled with photographs, videos and everyday objects.

Organisers say the exhibition "invites visitors to participate in a collective experience that celebrates the quotidian life which unites us all."

On opening day, 17 November, from 18.00-19.00 there will be a presentation by Liana Miuccio, in conversation with Jhumpa Lahiri, Claudio Crescentini (Superintendence of the Capitoline), Lindsay Harris (Andrew Heiskell Arts Director, ad interim, American Academy in Rome), and Jennifer Pastore (Executive Photography Director, WSJ. The Wall Street Journal Magazine).

A simultaneous interpreter will be present. The opening of the exhibition, from 19.00 to 21.00, will follow the presentation.

Liana Miuccio

Raised in New York and currently living in her birth city of Rome, Miuccio has received numerous prestigious awards for her photography and videos.

Her photographs have been published in international publications including The New York Times, The Financial Times, Vogue and Corriere della Sera, and her photographs are in the permanent collection of the Museum of the City of New York.

Miuccio teaches photography in Rome at Cornell University, Temple University and St. Stephen’s School. She is also a Visiting Artist at the American Academy of Rome in Fall 2022.

The exhibition, curated by Sarra Brill and Jennifer Pastore, is promoted by Roma Culture, the Capitoline Superintendency for Cultural Heritage, the American Academy in Rome, and Temple University Rome.

The gallery is open Tues-Sun 10.00-18.30, last entry 18.00. For exhibition details see gallery website.

Cover photo Ⓒ Liana Miuccio 2022. Porta Portese Market, Roma, Giclée print from colour negative.