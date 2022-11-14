16 C
What's on Exhibitions

Karin Kneffel exhibition at Gagosian Gallery Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Gagosian Gallery Rome hosts an exhibition of new paintings by Karin Kneffel, who addresses human portraiture for the first time, from 11 November until 14 January 2023.

Titled Face of a Woman, Head of a Child, this is Kneffel's third exhibition with the gallery and her first solo exhibition in Rome in 25 years since her residency at Villa Massimo.

Throughout her career Kneffel has reflected on the relationship between painting, space and time by layering and recombining objects, places, traces and incidents in her interior scenes and still lifes, painted in a realist manner.

In her exhibition at the Gagosian, she depicts the faces of historical polychrome wooden figures, the gallery says, harnessing "the full powers of her painterly methods to describe in granular detail the strong contours and subtle nuances of each rustic sculpted and painted visage."

For full exhibition details see the Gagosian Gallery website.

 

General Info

Address Via Francesco Crispi, 16, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Karin Kneffel exhibition at Gagosian Gallery Rome

Via Francesco Crispi, 16, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

