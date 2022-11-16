Power of Women: Rome exhibition by Shepard Fairey aka Obey

Power of Women exhibition from 26 November until 24 December.

Rome gallery Rosso20sette arte contemporanea presents Power of Women, an exhibition by American contemporary artist and activist Shepard Fairey, aka Obey.

The exhibition will comprise 27 screen-printed portraits of some of the world's most influential female icons, with all works numbered and signed by the artist who is best known for his HOPE poster of Barack Obama.

Curated by Tiziana Cino and Stefano Ferraro, the show opens on Saturday 26 November at 18.00 and runs until 24 December.

Cover image: Universal personhood by Shepard Fairey.