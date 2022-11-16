17.4 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 16 November 2022
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Motherhood: Marta Jovanović at Maja Arte Contemporanea
What's on Exhibitions

Motherhood: Marta Jovanović at Maja Arte Contemporanea

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Motherhood by Marta Jovanović from 25 November until 20 January.

Maja Arte Contemporanea presents Motherhood, the gallery's first collaboration with performance artist Marta Jovanović.

The sculpted pieces on display are the outcome of the eponymous performance held by Jovanović in 2016 in Belgrade. During the performance, Jovanović struck 246 eggs hanging from the ceiling, rupturing them one by one.

The eggs symbolically numbered each fertile day from the artist's first menstruation to the date of the performance.

Motherhood by Marta Jovanović.
The broken shells were then turned into unique electroformed copper sculptures, numbered and plated in 24K gold.

"Each egg I broke during the performance is a missed opportunity at maternity in the name of art," says Jovanović.

The exhibit will open on Friday November 25, from 18.00 to 21.00, in the gallery's spaces on Via di Monserrato 30. For full details see gallery website.

General Info

Address Via di Monserrato, 30, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Motherhood: Marta Jovanović at Maja Arte Contemporanea

Via di Monserrato, 30, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Exhibitions

Power of Women: Rome exhibition by Shepard Fairey aka Obey

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Karin Kneffel exhibition at Gagosian Gallery Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition: Visual Diary by Liana Miuccio

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Bob Dylan exhibition at MAXXI in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Virginia Woolf and Bloomsbury in Rome exhibition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

A Timeless Wonder: Galleria Borghese celebrates Painting on Stone

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Roma Medievale: Exhibition explores role of Rome in Middle Ages

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome's Via Veneto hosts giant lobster artworks

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -