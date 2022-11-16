Motherhood: Marta Jovanović at Maja Arte Contemporanea

Motherhood by Marta Jovanović from 25 November until 20 January.

Maja Arte Contemporanea presents Motherhood, the gallery's first collaboration with performance artist Marta Jovanović.

The sculpted pieces on display are the outcome of the eponymous performance held by Jovanović in 2016 in Belgrade. During the performance, Jovanović struck 246 eggs hanging from the ceiling, rupturing them one by one.

The eggs symbolically numbered each fertile day from the artist's first menstruation to the date of the performance.

Motherhood by Marta Jovanović.

The broken shells were then turned into unique electroformed copper sculptures, numbered and plated in 24K gold.

"Each egg I broke during the performance is a missed opportunity at maternity in the name of art," says Jovanović.

The exhibit will open on Friday November 25, from 18.00 to 21.00, in the gallery's spaces on Via di Monserrato 30. For full details see gallery website.