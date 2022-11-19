Rome free concert for Santa Cecilia, patron saint of music

Rome concert in honour of patron saint of music.

The Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia will stage a free concert for the patron saint of music at the Basilica di S. Cecilia in Trastevere on Monday 21 November at 20.30.

Conducted by Piero Monti, the chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia will perform music by Britten, Schubert and Berstein, among many other composers.

Cecilia was a third-century Roman virgin martyr whose feast day is held each year on 22 November.

She is buried in the Trastevere church named in her honour which is built on what is believed to be the site of the house where she lived and died.

For full concert details see S. Cecilia website.