Italy's news in English
  3. Prima Facie: National Theatre Live at Rome's Cinema Farnese
What's on Theatre

Prima Facie: National Theatre Live at Rome's Cinema Farnese

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ticket discounts for Wanted in Rome readers.

Rome's Cinema Farnese in Campo de' Fiori screens Prima Facie, recorded for National Theatre Live, with discounted ticket prices for readers of Wanted in Rome.

Jodie Comer, noted for her leading role in BBC America spy thriller Killing Eve, makes her West End debut in Suzie Miller’s award-winning play which will be screened in its original English language version with subtitles in English.

Justin Martin directs this solo tour de force, captured live from the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End.

Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister who has worked her way up from working class origins to the top of her profession.

However an unexpected event however forces her to confront the lines where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.

Reduced ticket prices for Wanted in Rome readers of €8, or €5 for students.

Screenings at Cinema Farnese will be held at:
  • Friday 25 November at 21.30
  • Saturday 26 November at 19.30
  • Sunday 27 November at 17.15

For more details see cinema website.

General Info

Address Campo de' Fiori, 56, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

