Santa Cecilia classical concerts in Rome in December

The Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia presents a busy programme of concerts in December at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.
Made in USA
Gianandrea Noseda conducts the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia with Jean-Yves Thibaudet on piano, performing music by Gershwin, Bernstein and Stravinskij. 1 Dec 19.30. 2 Dec 20.30. 3 Dec 18.00.
Alexander Gadjiev
Pianist Alexander Gadjiev performs music by Chopin and Schumann. 20.30.
East of Vienna / Antonio Pappano
Sir Antonio Pappano conducts the Orchestra e Chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di S.Cecilia, with tenor Clay Hilley. Music by Haydn, Kodály, Dvořák. 8 Dec 19.30, 9 Dec 20.30, 10 Dec 18.00.
Mikhail Pletnev
Pianist Mikhail Pletnev performs music by Brahms and Dvořák. 20.30.
Song of the Night
Concerto di Natale
Stanislav Kochanovsky, one of the most brilliant young conductors of today, will return to the podium of S. Cecilia, flanked by the solo voices of mezzo-soprano Agunda Kulaeva and tenor Sergey Radchenko. Described as offering "the ingredients for a perfect Christmas atmosphere" is Alexandr Ostrovsky's "spring fairy tale", The Snow Maiden (Snegurochka) for which Tchaikovsky wrote the incidental music. 20.30.
