What's on Music

Santa Cecilia classical concerts in Rome in December

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia presents a busy programme of concerts in December at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

Made in USA

1-3 Dec
Gianandrea Noseda conducts the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia with Jean-Yves Thibaudet on piano, performing music by Gershwin, Bernstein and Stravinskij. 1 Dec 19.30. 2 Dec 20.30. 3 Dec 18.00.

Alexander Gadjiev

7 Dec
Pianist Alexander Gadjiev performs music by Chopin and Schumann. 20.30.

Alexander Gadjiev

East of Vienna / Antonio Pappano

8-10 Dec
Sir Antonio Pappano conducts the Orchestra e Chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di S.Cecilia, with tenor Clay Hilley. Music by Haydn, Kodály, Dvořák. 8 Dec 19.30, 9 Dec 20.30, 10 Dec 18.00.

Mikhail Pletnev

12 Dec
Pianist Mikhail Pletnev performs music by Brahms and Dvořák. 20.30.

Song of the Night

15-17 Dec

Sir Antonio Pappano conducts the Orchestra e Chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di S.Cecilia in Song of the night, Mahler Symphony No. 7. 15 Dec 19.30, 16 Dec 20.30, 17 Dec 18.00.

Concerto di Natale

22 Dec
Stanislav Kochanovsky, one of the most brilliant young conductors of today, will return to the podium of S. Cecilia, flanked by the solo voices of mezzo-soprano Agunda Kulaeva and tenor Sergey Radchenko. Described as offering "the ingredients for a perfect Christmas atmosphere" is Alexandr Ostrovsky's "spring fairy tale", The Snow Maiden (Snegurochka) for which Tchaikovsky wrote the incidental music. 20.30.

 

For full details of all concerts and tickets see the S. Cecilia website.

Cover image: Sir Antonio Pappano. Photo: Musacchio, Ianniello & Pasqualini.

 

 
