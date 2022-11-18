17.3 C
What's on Festivals in Rome

Roma Gospel Festival returns to Rome in 2022

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Roma Gospel Festival from 23-31 December.

Billed as the most important festival of its genre in Europe, the Roma Gospel Festival celebrates its 26th anniversary this year.

Based once again at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, the festival features numerous choirs from the US.

This year's programme includes the Florida Inspirational Singers (23 Dec), Harlem Gospel Choir (25 Dec), the Brooklyn Gospel Harmonettes (26 Dec), Brent Jones Gospel Choir (27-29 Dec) and Nate Martin & Sign (30-31 Dec).

For full festival details see Auditorium website.

General Info

Roma Gospel Festival returns to Rome in 2022

Via Pietro de Coubertin, 10, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

