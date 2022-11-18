Roma Gospel Festival from 23-31 December.
Billed as the most important festival of its genre in Europe, the Roma Gospel Festival celebrates its 26th anniversary this year.
Based once again at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, the festival features numerous choirs from the US.
This year's programme includes the Florida Inspirational Singers (23 Dec), Harlem Gospel Choir (25 Dec), the Brooklyn Gospel Harmonettes (26 Dec), Brent Jones Gospel Choir (27-29 Dec) and Nate Martin & Sign (30-31 Dec).
For full festival details see Auditorium website.
Roma Gospel Festival returns to Rome in 2022
Via Pietro de Coubertin, 10, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
