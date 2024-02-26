English Theatre of Rome collaborates with John Cabot University.

The English Theatre of Rome stages Spoon River, adapted from Edgar Lee Masters' 1915 poem cycle of the same name by director Irina Tsoutsos, from 26 February until 10 March.

Transformed into "a powerful theatrical experience", the play follows the deceased citizens of a small American town as they rise from their graves and reveal the hidden truths of their interweaving lives, revealing "the trauma, turmoil, and triumphs, as well as small joys and sorrows of this unassuming community."

The English-language production is the latest collaboration between the Rome theatrical company and John Cabot University, and is part of the university's interdisciplinary Italy Reads programme.

Spoon River will be staged at the university's Aula Magna Regina hall at its Guarini campus in Rome, on Via della Lungara 233, in the Trastevere quarter of Rome.

Performance dates:

26 Feb 12.30 (Student Matinee), 27 Feb 11.00 (Student Matinee), 28 Feb 11.00 (Student Matinee)

2 March 15.00 and 18.00

3 March 18.00

9 March 15.00 and 19.00

10 March 15.00 and 19.00

Tickets: general admission (online) €15, students and seniors €12, group rates (12+) €10.

For full details including tickets see website

Cover image: American Gothic (1930) by Grant Wood.