What's on Colleges and universities

RIS Announces Open Morning for Prospective Families

By: Wanted in Rome

14 March. In a bid to showcase its vibrant educational environment and close-knit community, RIS has announced an Open Morning event for prospective families. Scheduled to take place on campus, the event promises attendees an in-depth look into the school's unique educational approach, guided tours of its campus, and a chance to meet the people who make RIS an exceptional place for learning.

The Admissions Team, alongside dedicated Student Ambassadors, will be hosting the Open Morning. This gathering serves as an ideal platform for prospective parents and students to discover firsthand the comprehensive educational experiences RIS offers. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the school's facilities, understand its curriculum, and interact with current students and staff.

This event underscores RIS's commitment to welcoming new families into its community and providing them with all the information they need to make an informed decision about their educational journey. Families interested in attending the Open Morning are encouraged to register their interest and join the RIS community in celebrating the school's commitment to excellence in education.

Check link for registration and more info.

Address Rome International School, Via Guglielmo Pecori Giraldi, Roma, RM, Italia

