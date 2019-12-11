Harry Potter concerts in Rome

Italian Cinema Orchestra performs soundtrack as live backdrop to Harry Potter film on giant screen.

29-30 Dec. Rome's Auditorium Parco della Musica presents Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in concert on 29 and 30 December, with the patronage of the British embassy to Italy.

Timothy Henty will conduct the Italian Cinema Orchestra, comprising over 120 musicians between the orchestra and chorus, performing John Williams' soundtrack in perfect sync with the entire film.

The movie, in Italian, will be projected in high definition on a giant screen.

There are three concerts scheduled: on 29 December at 20.00 and on 30 December at 15.00 and 20.00. For ticket details see Ticketone website.

General Info

Address Auditorium Parco della Musica, Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italia
Website https://www.harrypotterinconcert.com/harry-potter-and-the-prisoner-of-azkaban

View on Map

Harry Potter concerts in Rome

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

I Love Lego exhibition in Rome
Kids

I Love Lego exhibition in Rome

Rome theatre for kids: My Monster Friend
Kids

Rome theatre for kids: My Monster Friend

Disney on Ice in Rome: Frozen
Kids

Disney on Ice in Rome: Frozen

Aladdin musical in Rome
Kids

Aladdin musical in Rome

Scavenger Hunt for kids in Appia Antica park
Kids

Scavenger Hunt for kids in Appia Antica park

Easter Egg Hunt for kids at Rome's Hortus Urbis
Kids

Easter Egg Hunt for kids at Rome's Hortus Urbis

Rome musical theatre workshop in English for kids
Kids

Rome musical theatre workshop in English for kids

Befana bubble concerts for kids at S. Cecilia
Kids

Befana bubble concerts for kids at S. Cecilia

Rome for kids: Drawing at the Museum
Kids

Rome for kids: Drawing at the Museum

Things to do with kids in Rome
Kids

Things to do with kids in Rome

Romaeuropa Festival for kids in Rome
Kids

Romaeuropa Festival for kids in Rome

Kids workshop in English: Pinecone flowers
Kids

Kids workshop in English: Pinecone flowers

Hortus Urbis: Bees & Garden Friends
Kids

Hortus Urbis: Bees & Garden Friends

Spring Kids Fest at Hortus Urbis
Kids

Spring Kids Fest at Hortus Urbis

Kids' musical theatre masterclass in English
Kids

Kids' musical theatre masterclass in English