Harry Potter concerts in Rome

Italian Cinema Orchestra performs soundtrack as live backdrop to Harry Potter film on giant screen.

29-30 Dec. Rome's Auditorium Parco della Musica presents Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in concert on 29 and 30 December, with the patronage of the British embassy to Italy.

Timothy Henty will conduct the Italian Cinema Orchestra, comprising over 120 musicians between the orchestra and chorus, performing John Williams' soundtrack in perfect sync with the entire film.

The movie, in Italian, will be projected in high definition on a giant screen.

There are three concerts scheduled: on 29 December at 20.00 and on 30 December at 15.00 and 20.00. For ticket details see Ticketone website.