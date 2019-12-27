Vatican Museums free on Sunday 29 December

Free entry to Vatican Museums on last Sunday of each month.

There is free entry to the Vatican Museums on Sunday 29 December, between 09.00 and 12.30, leaving by 14.00.

It is not possible to reserve tickets, they must be bought that day at the museum ticket office.

The museums are open on the last Sunday of every month but otherwise do not open on Sundays.

For ticket details see Vatican website.

General Info

Address Viale Vaticano, 00165 Roma RM

View on Map

Vatican Museums free on Sunday 29 December

Viale Vaticano, 00165 Roma RM

